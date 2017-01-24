﻿
 Versión móvil
 Haznos tu página de inicio 
Tuesday 24 de January de 2017
Anúnciate
Suscripciones
  Inicio
Gente  

Lista de nominados a la 89na entrega anual del Oscar

AP      24 Jan 2017 20:02:14

A- A A+

Compartir:
Lista de nominados a la 89na entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes: 

Mejor película: "Arrival", "Fences", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Hell or High Water", "Hidden Figures", "La La Land", "Lion", "Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight".

Dirección: "Arrival", Denis Villeneuve; "Hacksaw Ridge", Mel Gibson; "La La Land", Damien Chazelle; "Manchester by the Sea", Kenneth Lonergan; "Moonlight", Barry Jenkins.

Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences".

Actriz: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins".

Actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals".

Actriz de reparto: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea".

Película en lengua extranjera: "Land of Mine", Dinamarca; "A Man Called Ove", Suecia; "The Salesman", Irán; "Tanna", Australia; "Toni Erdmann", Alemania.

Guion adaptado: "Arrival", "Fences", "Hidden Figures", "Lion", "Moonlight".

Guion original: "Hell or High Water", "La La Land", "The Lobster", "Manchester by the Sea", "20th Century Women".

Cinta animada: "Kubo and the Two Strings", "Moana", "My Life as a Zucchini", "The Red Turtle", "Zootopia".

Corto animado: "Blind Vaysha", "Borrowed Time", "Pear Cider and Cigarettes", "Pearl", "Piper".

Diseño de producción: "Arrival", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hail, Caesar!", "La La Land", "Passengers".

Cinematografía: "Arrival", Bradford Young; "La La Land", Linus Sandgren; "Lion", Greig Fraser; "Moonlight", James Laxton; "Silence", Rodrigo Prieto.

Mezcla de sonido: "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land", "Rogue One", "13 Hours".

Edición de sonido: "Arrival", "Deepwater Horizon", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land", "Sully".

Música original: "Jackie", Mica Levi; "La La Land", Justin Hurwitz; "Lion", Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka; "Moonlight", Nicholas Britell; "Passengers", Thomas Newman.

Canción original: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", "La La Land" (música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul); "Can't Stop The Feeling", "Trolls" (música y letra de Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Karl Johan Schuster); "City Of Stars", "La La Land" (música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul); "The Empty Chair", "Jim: The James Foley Story" (música y letra de J. Ralph y Sting); "How Far I'll Go", "Moana" (música y letra de Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Diseño de vestuario: "Allied", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Florence Foster Jenkins", "Jackie", "La La Land".

Documental (largometraje): "Fire at Sea," ''I Am Not Your Negro," ''Life, Animated", "OJ: Made in America", "13th".

Documental (cortometraje): "Extremis", "4.1 Miles", "Joe's Violin", "Watani: My Homeland", "The White Helmets".

Edición: "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Hell or High Water", "La La Land", "Moonlight".

Maquillaje y peinado: "A Man Called Ove", "Star Trek Beyond", "Suicide Squad".

Cortometraje: "Ennemis Intérieurs", Sélim Azzazi; "La Femme et le TGV", Timo von Gunten y Giacun Caduff; "Silent Nights", Aske Bang y Kim Magnusson; "Sing", Kristof Deák y Anna Udvardy, "Timecode", Juanjo Giménez.

Efectos visuales: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", "The Jungle Book", "Doctor Strange", "Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them", "Arrival", "The BFG", "Kubo and the Two Strings", "A Monster Calls".




Comentarios
No existen comentarios aún
Accesa o regístrate para poder comentar

Lo más leído
¿Qué pasa con tu cuenta de Facebook cuando mueres? 
Pide PAN que fortuna de 'El Chapo' se reparta entre México y EU
EU frena 100 tons de aguacate mexicano; descartan culpa de Trump
Whats App tiene nuevas sorpresas; echa un vistazo de qué se trata 
Tendrá Villa de Cos escuela de iniciación deportiva 
Uno tiene que buscar la manera de tener un peso más: Cortés Navia 
Otorga el Ayuntamiento de Zacatecas apoyo a un Grupo Étnico 
Cumple Grupo Modelo con los más altos estándares de calidad y cuidado ecológico  
Trump se apresta a anunciar acciones sobre muro con México 
Firma EFM un convenio con dependencias federales y estatales 
Aplicaciones


Servicios
$ Dolar
Compra 21.51
Venta 22.01
€uro
Compra 23.07
Venta 23.57

Multimedia




©Todos los derechos reservados
 GRUPO EDITORIAL ZACATECAS, S.A. DE C.V.- De no existir previa autorización, queda expresamente prohibida la Publicación,
retransmisión, edición y cualquier otro uso de los contenidos de este portal.



Aviso de privacidad