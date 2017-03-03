Prepara las palomitas: Netflix estrena 55 títulos esta semana Excélsior

Entre lo más destacado está la temporada 1 de Los Guardianes de la Galaxia:





También está Yo, Robot:





Películas The Reconquest (2016)

Sexual Predator (2001)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Jonas (2015)

Beatuies of the Night (2016

Happy New Year (2014)

Brazilian Western (2013)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Be Here Now (2015)

People You May Know (2016)

Ataúd Blanco (2016)

My Honor Was Loyality (2015)

The Exorcism of Anna Ecklund (2016)

Nise. The Heart of Madness (2016)

The Thin Yellow Line (2015)

The Best Offer (2013)

Touched with Fire (2015)

Seventh Son (2014)

Ugly (2013)

The Prince (2014)

The Pirates (2014)

Get on Up (2014)

Gun (2010)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Danny Says (2015)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Kissing Jessica Stein (2001)

Here on Earth (2000)

Paradise Road (1997)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Yo, Robot (2004)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

Down Periscope (1996)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Series Bigfoot Files (Temporada 1)

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Temporada 7 y 8)

Lock Up: Maximum Security (Temporada 1)

Fatal Attraction (Temporada 1)

Bondi Ink Tattoo Crew (Temporada 1 y 2)

Your Worst Nightmare (Temporada 1)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso (Temporada 1)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour (Temporada 1)

Four Rooms (Temporada 1)

Grend Designs (Temporada 12)

Marvel: Guardianes de la Galaxia (Temporada 1)

Bunk’d (Temporada 1)

Wynona Earp (Temporada 1)

Soy Luna (Temporada 1)

Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything (Temporada 1)

Tong: Memories (Temporada 1)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Temporada 3 y 4)

Miles From Tomorrowland (Temporada 2)

Ultimate Spider-Man (Temporada 1)

1000 Maneras de Morir (Temporada 3 y 4)



CIUDAD DE MÉXICO . - Netflix añadió 55 títulos a su plataforma esta semana, para que los disfrutes donde sea.

