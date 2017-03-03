﻿
 Versión móvil
 Haznos tu página de inicio 
Saturday 04 de March de 2017
Anúnciate
Suscripciones
  Inicio
Gente  

Prepara las palomitas: Netflix estrena 55 títulos esta semana

Excélsior      3 Mar 2017 19:44:02

A- A A+

Compartir:
(Cortesía)
(Cortesía)
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO . - Netflix añadió 55 títulos a su plataforma esta semana, para que los disfrutes donde sea.

Entre lo más destacado está la temporada 1 de Los Guardianes de la Galaxia:
 

También está Yo, Robot:


 

Películas

  • The Reconquest (2016)
  • Sexual Predator (2001)
  • Steel Magnolias (1989)
  • Jonas (2015)
  • Beatuies of the Night (2016
  • Happy New Year (2014)
  • Brazilian Western (2013)
  • The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
  • Be Here Now (2015)
  • People You May Know (2016)
  • Ataúd Blanco (2016)
  • My Honor Was Loyality (2015)
  • The Exorcism of Anna Ecklund (2016)
  • Nise. The Heart of Madness (2016)
  • The Thin Yellow Line (2015)
  • The Best Offer (2013)
  • Touched with Fire (2015)
  • Seventh Son (2014)
  • Ugly (2013)
  • The Prince (2014)
  • The Pirates (2014)
  • Get on Up (2014)
  • Gun (2010)
  • Battle of the Year (2013)
  • Danny Says (2015)
  • Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
  • Kissing Jessica Stein (2001)
  • Here on Earth (2000)
  • Paradise Road (1997)
  • Raising Arizona (1987)
  • Yo, Robot (2004)
  • Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
  • Down Periscope (1996)
  • A Christmas Carol (1984)

 

Series

  • Bigfoot Files (Temporada 1)
  • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Temporada 7 y 8)
  • Lock Up: Maximum Security (Temporada 1)
  • Fatal Attraction (Temporada 1)
  • Bondi Ink Tattoo Crew (Temporada 1 y 2)
  • Your Worst Nightmare (Temporada 1)
  • Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso (Temporada 1)
  • Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour (Temporada 1)
  • Four Rooms (Temporada 1)
  • Grend Designs (Temporada 12)
  • Marvel: Guardianes de la Galaxia (Temporada 1)
  • Bunk’d (Temporada 1)
  • Wynona Earp (Temporada 1)
  • Soy Luna (Temporada 1)
  • Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything (Temporada 1)
  • Tong: Memories (Temporada 1)
  • Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Temporada 3 y 4)
  • Miles From Tomorrowland (Temporada 2)
  • Ultimate Spider-Man (Temporada 1)
  • 1000 Maneras de Morir (Temporada 3 y 4)





Comentarios
No existen comentarios aún
Accesa o regístrate para poder comentar

Lo más leído
Aplicaciones


Servicios
$ Dolar
Compra 19.62
Venta 20.12
€uro
Compra 20.85
Venta 21.35

Multimedia




©Todos los derechos reservados
 GRUPO EDITORIAL ZACATECAS, S.A. DE C.V.- De no existir previa autorización, queda expresamente prohibida la Publicación,
retransmisión, edición y cualquier otro uso de los contenidos de este portal.



Aviso de privacidad