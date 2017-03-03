Prepara las palomitas: Netflix estrena 55 títulos esta semana

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO . - Netflix añadió 55 títulos a su plataforma esta semana, para que los disfrutes donde sea.
Entre lo más destacado está la temporada 1 de Los Guardianes de la Galaxia:
También está Yo, Robot:
Películas
- The Reconquest (2016)
- Sexual Predator (2001)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Jonas (2015)
- Beatuies of the Night (2016
- Happy New Year (2014)
- Brazilian Western (2013)
- The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)
- Be Here Now (2015)
- People You May Know (2016)
- Ataúd Blanco (2016)
- My Honor Was Loyality (2015)
- The Exorcism of Anna Ecklund (2016)
- Nise. The Heart of Madness (2016)
- The Thin Yellow Line (2015)
- The Best Offer (2013)
- Touched with Fire (2015)
- Seventh Son (2014)
- Ugly (2013)
- The Prince (2014)
- The Pirates (2014)
- Get on Up (2014)
- Gun (2010)
- Battle of the Year (2013)
- Danny Says (2015)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Kissing Jessica Stein (2001)
- Here on Earth (2000)
- Paradise Road (1997)
- Raising Arizona (1987)
- Yo, Robot (2004)
- Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
- Down Periscope (1996)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
Series
- Bigfoot Files (Temporada 1)
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Temporada 7 y 8)
- Lock Up: Maximum Security (Temporada 1)
- Fatal Attraction (Temporada 1)
- Bondi Ink Tattoo Crew (Temporada 1 y 2)
- Your Worst Nightmare (Temporada 1)
- Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso (Temporada 1)
- Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour (Temporada 1)
- Four Rooms (Temporada 1)
- Grend Designs (Temporada 12)
- Marvel: Guardianes de la Galaxia (Temporada 1)
- Bunk’d (Temporada 1)
- Wynona Earp (Temporada 1)
- Soy Luna (Temporada 1)
- Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything (Temporada 1)
- Tong: Memories (Temporada 1)
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Temporada 3 y 4)
- Miles From Tomorrowland (Temporada 2)
- Ultimate Spider-Man (Temporada 1)
- 1000 Maneras de Morir (Temporada 3 y 4)